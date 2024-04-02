Baker Community Center to host performance celebrating 100th anniversary of ‘Rhapsody in Blue’

Shout Section Big Band will perform at the Baker Community Center at 7:30 p.m. April 20 in celebration of the 100th anniversary of 'Rhapsody in Blue.' (Photo provided by Shout Section Big Band)

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” the Baker Community Center in St. Charles will host a performance by the Shout Section Big Band at 7:30 p.m. April 20.

The band, directed by Brett Dean, will feature guest pianist Jeffrey LaDeur. Norris Cultural Arts Center is producing this performance as part of its “Saturday Night Lights” concert series.

In addition to the original jazz band version of “Rhapsody in Blue,” the concert also will include classic tunes from the “Great American Songbook,” the most important and influential American popular songs and jazz standards from the early to mid-20th century that have stood the test of time.

Paid admission includes three complimentary beverages – wine, beer and soft drinks – and light snacks. For more information and a link to online ticketing, visit www.NorrisCulturalArts.com.

The Baker Community Center is located at 101 S. 2nd St.