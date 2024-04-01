Kane Forest District to celebrate Earth Day by holding Tree Planting Extravaganza

The Kane County Forest Preserve District needs volunteers to help plant hundreds of bur oak trees at Elburn Forest Preserve on Earth Day, Saturday, April 20. (Provided by Kane County Forest Preserve District)

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and help the Kane County Forest Preserve District plant trees at Elburn Forest Preserve in celebration of Earth Day at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Volunteers are needed to help plant hundreds of bur oak trees at Elburn Forest Preserve located at 1N750 Reed St., Elburn. All trees will be planted in a couple of hours, and the program can use as many helpers as possible, according to a news release from the district.

The planting process is simple. Volunteers will plant trees in pre-dug holes, tamp down dirt, add water and mulch. The event kicks off at 9 a.m., and the goal is to have all trees in the ground by 11 a.m. Stick around after the planting for a naturalist-led hike at 10:30 a.m. and explore the beauty of the preserve firsthand, according to the release.

Throughout the morning, enjoy a pop-up naturalist exhibit, test your luck with the wheel of prizes game, and stop by the Kane Forest Preserve Foundation table for valuable information and giveaways, according to the release. Donations are graciously accepted, with proceeds directly supporting the Forest Preserve District of Kane County.

Forest Preserve Natural Resources Manager Jason Johnson has celebrated 25 Earth Days with the district, and he continues to tote the importance of the annual event.

“Our Earth Day celebration is a great way to give back to your local preserve and the environment,” Johnson said in the release announcing the program. “Your contribution will help convert a 7-acre hay field, previously used for agriculture, back into a thriving woodland. Earth Day serves as a reminder to us all that it’s everyone’s responsibility to take care of our planet if we would like it to continue to take care of us.”

This volunteer opportunity is ideal for individuals, families, scout troops, youth groups, and organizations. Don’t forget to bring your own work gloves for planting, and a lawn chair or blanket if you plan to stay and enjoy the band.

For groups of 10 or more, contact the volunteer coordinator at 630-762-2741 or email CleaveRobb@kaneforest.com to register. Groups of less than 10 are welcome to join without RSVP, according to the release. Parking will be made available at the main lot at 1N750 Reed St., as well as at Elburn American Legion Post #630, and Obscurity Brewing (back lot).

There will be tractor-pulled wagon rides located at Shelter A to bring volunteers to the planting site, according to the release. Nicor Gas is funding this event through the Oak Ecosystem Conservation Community Projects Grant.

For more information about the Earth Day tree planting event at Elburn Forest Preserve, visit www.kaneforest.com, call 630-232-5980, or find us on social media @forestpreserve.