Crime in Kane: Public safety group to host panel in Geneva

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R- St/ Charles, speaks during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Fire Station #1 on Sept. 11, 2022. DeWitte will take part in a panel discussion on crime in Kane County April 2, 2024, in Geneva. (Dominic Di Palermo)

GENEVA – Safe Suburbs USA, a political action committee, is hosting a panel discussion on public safety in Kane County, with a focus on Geneva, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Receptions, 35 N. River Lane, Geneva, according to a news release.

Panelists will be State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, State Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, Undersheriff Amy Johnson, retired Naperville detective Rich Wistocki of Be Sure Consulting Inc. in Lockport and Thomas Messina, president of Threatshield Information Services LLC, in Warrenville.

Kevin Coyne, chairman of Safe Suburbs USA, will moderate the discussion of crime trends, the SAFE-T Act, retail theft, cyberbullying, fleeing police and recruitment and staffing challenges, according to the release.

“Safe Suburbs USA is nonpartisan and we have had numerous Republican, Democratic, and nonpartisan speakers,” Coyne stated in the release. “This will be a terrific opportunity for attendees to hear from and network with top Kane County officials.”

Illinois State Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, will be a panelists April 2, 2024 to discuss crime in Kane County. The panel discussion, hosted by Safe Suburbs USA PAC, will be held at Riverside Receptions in Geneva. (Photo provided)

Safe Suburbs USA PAC, based in Naperville, supports law enforcement and public safety candidates and opposes candidates or legislation that the committee opposes, according to its filing with the State Board of Elections.

Tickets are $50 and are available online at safesuburbsusa.com.

Proceeds will be used to cover the cost of the event venue and catering, and any excess will be held by the PAC to be used for future events, printed materials and donations to endorsed candidates.