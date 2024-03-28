Kane County forest district to host scavenger hunt for all ages

Volunteers help the Kane County Forest Preserve plant 500 trees Saturday April 22, 2023 at Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve in St. Charles. The forest preserve will host a scavenger hunt on May 11. (Brian Hill bhill@dailyherald.com)

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will host an outdoor scavenger hunt from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve.

Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve is located at 35W076 Villa Maria Road in St. Charles.

Attendees will first meet a naturalist at the preserve shelter to gather directions and supplies. Then, they’ll hit the trails to see if they can find everything on the list. Once they complete their quest, they’ll head back to the shelter to claim a prize on a first come, first serve basis, according to a news release.

This free program is for all ages. Preregistration is required. To register, visit kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.

To view a full roster of Forest Preserve District of Kane County programs, visit kaneforest.com or search @forestpreserve via social media.