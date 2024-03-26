Feds charge Elburn man with distributing child sexual abuse images

Adam Stafford King, 38, of Elburn is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago following an FBI investigation into child pornography. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

A veterinarian and dog show judge from Elburn has been charged with distributing child sexual abuse images, authorities said.

Adam Stafford King, 38, is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

He was charged March 21 and taken into custody Saturday, according to federal court records.

There will be a hearing Tuesday afternoon on whether he should be detained pretrial.

In the complaint, an FBI agent alleges that in October 2023, while investigating a person in New York, he found images of child sexual abuse that had been sent to the man from a person in the Chicago area.

The FBI began using the New York man’s devices to exchange text messages with King via an encrypted messaging app, authorities allege. In them, according to the complaint, King wrote he had sedated and sexually abused several children he knew. He also sent child sexual abuse videos and images, according to the complaint.

And he wrote that he was looking forward to sexually assaulting his own child and sharing the child with others, the agent wrote.

King and his husband are due to have a baby via a surrogate in April, according to the complaint.

In the complaint, the FBI says King worked as a veterinary ophthalmologist, breeds dogs and judges dog shows nationwide.