Boys tennis: Kane County Chronicle 2024 season previews

The boys tennis season is underway. Here are previews of teams from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.

Coach: Brad Nelson

Top returning players: TJ Stras, sr.; Erik Warner, sr.; Andrew Dorman, sr.; Nick Maskell, sr.; Eric Otten, jr.; Kush Adhvaryu, so.; Danny Platt, sr.

Top new players: Lucas Hubert, so.; Thomas Alster, sr.; Braedan Cox, sr.; Oliver Bernard, sr.; Nathan Hiller, sr.

Worth noting: The Bulldogs last year took fourth in the DuKane Conference, third at sectionals. Stras and Warner are returning state qualifiers. Batavia went 15-5-1 in duals meets last year, 5-2 in conference duals, and won the Troy Triad and Crystal Lake Central Invites.

“This year we hope to be as good or better with our overall and conference dual records,” Nelson said. “In addition, we hope to compete for titles in all of our weekend events (Reavis Quad, Rockford Guilford Quad, Troy Triad Invite, Glenbard South Quad, Maine South Invite and Crystal Lake Central Invite) have a strong showing in the conference tournament, play smart, consistent tennis, and qualify for state.

“Wheaton North has won four straight DuKane titles, so until someone can knock them off, they have to be considered the favorite. St. Charles North and St. Charles East both return strong players at the top and Wheaton South always has talent. I think the race will be a little closer this year and the team with the most depth will take the title.”

Coach: Ryan Barabasz

Top returning players: Tyler Masoncup, jr.; Zach Graham, sr.; Luke Hogan, sr.; Gavin Bryant, sr.; Xander Mercado, jr.; Tyler Hogan, jr.

Top new players: Quinn Kennedy, sr.; Jacob Hollis, sr.; Connor Levin, jr.; Grayson Gaerline, jr.; Kirill Lunin, so.; Aaron Masoncup, fr.

Worth noting: Junior state qualifier Tyler Masoncup is the top returnee for the Vikings and is joined by seniors Zach Graham, Luke Hogan and Gaving Bryant along with juniors Xander Mercado and Tyler Hogan.

-- Dave Hess

Coach: Brian Cole

Top returning players: Owen Cousins, so.; Ben Graft, jr.; Sam Lin, jr.; AJ Mumford, jr.; Owen Theriault, jr.; Jack Sitar, so.

Worth noting: Graft took second in the state in Class 2A singles last year, his only loss coming in the state championship match. Cousins, Lin, Mumford, Theriault and Sitar are other returning starters. The Cadets were a very young team last year, and finished third in the Chicago Catholic League, second at sectionals behind Benet and 10th at state.”

“This year we hope to improve on last year’s finishes and qualify more players for state,” Cole said.

Coach: Rob Livermore

Top returning players: Tiernan Price; Alex Sternowski; Teige Donehoo

Worth noting: State qualifiers Tiernan Price, Alex Sternowski and Teige Donehoo return for the Saints, who went 9-6 in duals last year and took second at sectionals.

“The conference is competitive,” Livermore said. “We graduated seven seniors but we have many quality players ready to fill their shoes. We want to increase our standing in the the world of the world kconference and build upon last season’s postseason success.”

-- Dave Hess

Coach: Sean Masoncup

Top returning players: Jon Spicer, sr.; Noah Bajuk, sr.; Cole Weddle, jr.; Jack Bambalas; Daniel Hokr; Ben Goddardl Declan Brown.

Top new players: Josh Denz, so.; Calvin Lewis, jr.

Worth noting: Spicer, second team All-State as a junior, headlines the North Stars’ returning players as he looks to build off a tremendous junior year. Bajuk and Weddle are returning state qualifiers who will top North’s doubles lineup. The North Stars last year edged St. Charles East for the sectional title, with Spicer taking the sectional singles title.

“The North Stars look to be very competitive this year and improve each day,” Masoncup said. “This conference is loaded this year with singles players. Should be a great season of tennis in the area!”

Coach: Tom Castronovo

Top returning players: Umar Bajwa, so.; Will Loughman, sr.; Jake Rzeszutek, jr.; Blake Reynolds, jr.

Top new players: Jack Brink, jr.; Connor Chaparro, jr.; Anthony King, jr.; Ben Kolin, so.; Henry Kopec, so.; Aedan Kuch, jr.; Brendan Leegan, so.; DJ Tenuto, sr.; Peter Williams, jr.; Jackson Zeman, so.

Worth noting: Six of St. Francis’ top eight players and nine of its 13 total varsity players graduated from last year’s team that took second in the Metro Suburban Conference, so it’s a rebuilding year. A new group will lead the Spartans into the Chicago Catholic League where they were placed in the high skill North Division as the smallest school against the likes of Loyola, Fenwick, DePaul Prep, Marmion and St. Ignatius. Bajwa took third in singles at sectionals last year, and went 2-2 at state. St. Francis took seventh at the Benet Sectional, what Castronovo called the toughest sectional in the state last year.

“Our goals as always are to win, grow as a team and have fun along the way,” Castronovo said. “We want to have multiple state qualifiers and to finish high in our conference and sectional. We are the host for the state sectional this year.”