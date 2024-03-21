Geneva panel approves agreement for Kautz Road reconstruction

IDOT is to let bids on the Kautz Road project this month and to begin construction in May. The work is expected to be completed by March 2025.

GENEVA – Geneva alderpersons, acting as the Committee of the Whole, recommended approval of an intergovernmental agreement with Illinois for the 1.56-mile reconstruction and widening of Kautz Road from Longest Drive to Swenson Avenue.

The recommendation, approved March 18, is a joint project between Geneva and St. Charles, with Geneva acting as the lead agency, City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said.

The cost of the project is estimated at $6.35 million to be shared between the state and the two cities, according to the agreement.

The Kautz Road reconstruction and widening project is 1.56 miles from Longest Drive to Swenson Avenue in Geneva and St. Charles. The two cities and the Illinois Department of Transportation will share in the $6.35 million project cost. (Image provided by the City of Geneva)

Nearly $5 million, or 78% of the cost is to be provided by the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, Truck Access Route Program and the Kane/Kendall Council of Mayors Surface Transportation Program, according to the agreement.

Geneva’s cost will be $936,600 or 15% of the remaining construction cost, and $413,639 or 68% to TranSystems Engineering in Schaumburg for the engineering costs.

St. Charles will pay $440,753 or 7% of the remaining construction costs and $194,639 to TranSystem Engineering or 32% of the engineering cost.

According to the project schedule, IDOT is to let bids this month, begin construction in May and complete it by March 2025.

The project is to replace failing pavement, address drainage issues, improve the road to withstand truck traffic and improve safety on Kirk Road by eliminating a disjointed truck route designation, documents show.

More details are available on the city’s website.

The City Council will take final action on the committee’s recommendation.