Bill Roth leading 12th District Republican race for Kane County Board

Kane County Board member Bill Roth (right), R-St. Charles, seeking a second term, is challenged by Michelle Geen (left) in the March 19 primary for the GOP nomination for District 12.

Final, unofficial vote totals show incumbent Bill Roth leading Michelle Geen in the Republican race for the District 12 Kane County Board candidate, and will likely face Democrat Ricky Rivard in the fall.

As of 10:11 p.m. on March 19, with all precincts reporting, final, unofficial vote totals showed Roth apparently in the lead with 756 votes over Green with 669 votes.

Roth said it was kind of sad that the turnout was very low, but he was happy with the results.

“I worked hard for it, so I’ll take a win and now it’s on to November,” Roth said. “I would have loved to have had a bigger turnout but I can’t control that.”

Roth said he thought he ran a good campaign and is happy to continue doing what he has been accomplishing in his 14 months on the board so far.

“I thought I ran a good campaign. I kept it honest and didn’t fall down to the slime level,” Roth said. “I said a lot of prayers and I ran on my record, which I’ll stand on and do the same thing in the general.”