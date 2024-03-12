Winners of St. Charles’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced

Over 80 entries paraded down St. Charles’ Main Street during the St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday, March 9 in downtown St. Charles.
Participants were scored by a panel of judges who selected winners in three categories: Non-Profit, Children/Schools and Business, with one float earning Best of Show.
The 2024 St. Patrick’s Parade winners are as follows:
Best of Show:
Arcada Theatre
Non-Profit Category:
First Place: St. Charles Public Library
Second Place: Valley Sheltered Workshop
Third Place: St. Charles Women’s Club
Children/Schools Category:
First Place: Marmion Academy Lacrosse
Second Place: Strikers Fox Valley Soccer Club
Third Place: Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois – Fox Valley Service Unit
Business Category:
First Place: Bill Cho’s United Taekwondo Center
Second Place: Labels & Specialty Products
Third Place: The Hairy Ant Inc. Screen Printing
For more information on the 2024 St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade, visit www.stcstpatricksparade.com. For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.