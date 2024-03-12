Winners of St. Charles’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced

A leprechaun made of balloons greets onlookers during the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Over 80 entries paraded down St. Charles’ Main Street during the St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday, March 9 in downtown St. Charles.

Participants were scored by a panel of judges who selected winners in three categories: Non-Profit, Children/Schools and Business, with one float earning Best of Show.

The 2024 St. Patrick’s Parade winners are as follows:

Best of Show:

Arcada Theatre

The Arcada Theatre won Best of Show in the 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade in St. Charles. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Business Allians)

Non-Profit Category:

First Place: St. Charles Public Library

Second Place: Valley Sheltered Workshop

Third Place: St. Charles Women’s Club

Children/Schools Category:

First Place: Marmion Academy Lacrosse

Second Place: Strikers Fox Valley Soccer Club

Third Place: Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois – Fox Valley Service Unit

Business Category:

First Place: Bill Cho’s United Taekwondo Center

Second Place: Labels & Specialty Products

Third Place: The Hairy Ant Inc. Screen Printing

For more information on the 2024 St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade, visit www.stcstpatricksparade.com. For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.