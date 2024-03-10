Adventures planned for kids at Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles

The Kane County Forest Preserve District’s “Little Saplings” series invites 3-5 year olds and their caregivers to embark on a monthly journey at Creek Bend Nature Center. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Kane County)

The Kane County Forest Preserve District’s “Little Saplings” series invites 3-5 year olds and their caregivers to embark on a monthly journey through the wonders of the natural world.

Each month, we’ll explore the world through a variety of activities specific to the theme of the month. Sessions include a combination of stories, nature hikes, songs, games and/or crafts.

Join us for one or all of the upcoming spring programs:

“All that Slithers”

Thursday, March 21; 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Creek Bend Nature Center

LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve

37W700 Dean St., St. Charles

Fee: $5/child

“Fluffy as a Bunny”

Thursday, April 18; 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Creek Bend Nature Center

LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve

37W700 Dean St., St. Charles

Fee: $5/child

“Toadally Toads!”

Thursday, May 16; 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Creek Bend Nature Center

LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve

37W700 Dean St., St. Charles

Fee: $5/child

Advance registration is required. To secure a spot for your little sapling, register online at www.kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com. To see a full roster of Forest Preserve District nature programs, visit www.kaneforest.com and find us on social media by searching @forestpreserve.