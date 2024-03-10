March 10, 2024
Adventures planned for kids at Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles

By Shaw Local News Network
The Forest Preserve District of Kane County invites the public to come celebrate the official opening of the latest addition to Creek Bend Nature Center — the Tallgrass Prairie Adventure exhibit.

The Kane County Forest Preserve District’s “Little Saplings” series invites 3-5 year olds and their caregivers to embark on a monthly journey through the wonders of the natural world.

Each month, we’ll explore the world through a variety of activities specific to the theme of the month. Sessions include a combination of stories, nature hikes, songs, games and/or crafts.

Join us for one or all of the upcoming spring programs:

“All that Slithers”

Thursday, March 21; 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Creek Bend Nature Center

LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve

37W700 Dean St., St. Charles

Fee: $5/child

“Fluffy as a Bunny”

Thursday, April 18; 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Creek Bend Nature Center

LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve

37W700 Dean St., St. Charles

Fee: $5/child

“Toadally Toads!”

Thursday, May 16; 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Creek Bend Nature Center

LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve

37W700 Dean St., St. Charles

Fee: $5/child

Advance registration is required. To secure a spot for your little sapling, register online at www.kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com. To see a full roster of Forest Preserve District nature programs, visit www.kaneforest.com and find us on social media by searching @forestpreserve.

