Elburn awarded state grant for upgrades in Prairie Park

Elburn learned recently that the village will receive an Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to assist with plans to upgrade and make improvements to Prairie Park, one of the village’s oldest parks.

“My kids played there, and (now) one is in high school and the other in college,” said Rob Reilley, chairperson of the Elburn Parks Commission.

Prairie Park is located near the Town and Country Library at North and 3rd Streets.

The $446,100 grant, which provides a 50/50 match for the projects the IDNR approves, will be used to purchase updated playground equipment, including more that are appropriate for younger children and accessible for every child; a bandshell; workout stations featuring various pieces of fitness equipment; and a looped walking trail, which will be built where the old one used to be.

“The old one (walking trail) became overgrown,” Village Administrator John Nevenhoven said. “This one will be more durable; it’ll be made out of asphalt or concrete.”

The updated playground equipment will replace the current equipment, which will be donated to Kids Around the World, an organization that will repurpose the equipment, and organize global and U.S. outreach trips for volunteers to install it.

Upland Design, a local consulting group with a successful track record for park planning and grant writing, assisted the village in creating the plan and writing the grant that won the approval of the IDNR.

Once an agreement is finalized between the village and the IDNR, the design work can begin, explained Nevenhoven during the Feb. 20 Committee of the Whole meeting. He said the plan is to have the improvements completed by July 15, 2025, in time for the annual Run with the Rails race and Elburn Days.

Reilley said he envisions the improvements will open up more opportunities for people to gather in this park, such as movie nights, concerts with local bands and other events. He said the park’s location is fairly central within the village.

Chief of Police Nick Sikora said he plans to bring a presentation regarding the plan for the police station to the next board meeting on March 4.

Williams Ridge subdivision update

Village Board wants stormwater issues resolved before considering variances requested by Williams Ridge builder

Three residents whose homes backed up to the Williams Ridge Subdivision attended the Feb. 20 Village Board meeting to express their displeasure about the requested variances being considered by the village.

“When I bought my home and built it here, I did my due diligence,” said Paul Molitor. “I looked into what’s going to be behind me. It was zoned the same way my home was; I was good with that. Now to have someone come in and change it, and say they want to build bigger houses, less green space, to build on 45 percent of the land instead of 33 percent; it changes what I bought into.”

The motion to consider approving variances for a number of lots owned by Silverthorne Development within the Williams Ridge Subdivision for smaller side yards, smaller interior lot setbacks and bigger houses was dead on arrival when no one seconded the motion.

“Can I make a comment?” said village trustee Ken Anderson. “I would like the stormwater stuff done first before we make the variance, if we’re going to make the variance.”

Anderson said that allowing the variances would mean additional impervious surfaces then when the original subdivision plan was approved in 1997. At that time, the Kane County Stormwater Ordinance was different, and now the layouts of the houses are different, as well.

“Controlling the stormwater is important,” he said. “We have enough issues (with stormwater) in different parts of our town. If they don’t do the study (to prove that the existing and approved variances would meet the current Kane County Stormwater Ordinance standards), it goes back to the original plan.”

“It’s got to work before we do anything,” Anderson said.

Village President Jeff Walter and the other village trustees were in agreement with Anderson’s comments.

Later in the evening, Walter asked the three residents if they understood what had happened during the discussion about the variances. Molitor asked when the issue would be dealt with again.

“Not until they (Silverthorne Development) do the study,” said Walter. “It’s in their ballpark now.”