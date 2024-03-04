Marmion Academy fishing team to host drive-thru Fish Fry fundraiser

Marmion Academy’s Fishing Team will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry Fundraiser from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15. (Provided by Marmion Catholic Academy)

Marmion Academy’s Fishing Team will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry Fundraiser from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at the Catholic school at 1000 Butterfield Road in Aurora.

The event will be drive-thru pick up only, and meals must be ordered and bought in advance. Each meal will cost $15 and include 3 pieces of Sgt. Dotson’s Famous Fried Catfish, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and a dinner roll.

To buy meals visit the event webpage. All proceeds will benefit Marmion’s Fishing Team.

For more information contact Marmion Principal and Bass Fishing coach Joseph Large at jlarge@marmion.org.