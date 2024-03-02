State Sen. Wilcox, DeWitte distribute over 9,000 Valentines to seniors

In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, State Senators Craig Wilcox and Don DeWitte delivered over 9,000 homemade Valentines to seniors living in nursing homes and assisted living centers as part of the annual Valentines for Seniors program. (Photo provided by the Senate Republican Caucus)

In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, State Sens. Craig Wilcox and Don DeWitte delivered over 9,000 homemade Valentines to seniors living in nursing homes and assisted living centers as part of the annual Valentines for Seniors program.

Wilcox’s 32nd District includes portions of the McHenry and Lake Counties. In the 33rd District, DeWitte collected over 4,000 Valentines between his offices in West Dundee and St. Charles. He and his staff delivered them to 20 different facilities.

The Valentines for Seniors program is a statewide annual event. This year’s statewide total of Valentines collected was just under 60,000.