St. Charles Police Department now offering free Narcan and sharps disposal

St. Charles Police Department is now providing the public with free Narcan and sharps disposal at the department at 1515 W. Main St. (Photo Privided by the St. Charles Police Department)

ST. CHARLES – In an effort to combat opioid overdoses, the St. Charles Police Department announced on Feb. 23 that they will begin giving out free Narcan to anyone who wants it.

Both residents and non-residents can anonymously enter the department’s lobby and pick up a box of Narcan at will. The dispensing location is located in a hallway off the main lobby to ensure privacy.

Along with the free Narcan, the department will also begin accepting sharps in a collection box located in the lobby. Sharps are medical devices with sharp points or edges that can puncture or cut skin, including needles and syringes.

For several years the department has already been accepting expired prescription medications for destruction, and will continue to do so.

The department encourages anyone who may be suffering from opioid addiction to reach out for assistance. Those interested can visit the Kane County Health Department’s website for more information.