Trucker involved in head-on with Kane deputy charged with felonies

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – The truck driver involved in a head-on crash Oct. 23 that critically injured a Kane County deputy was charged with multiple felonies, according to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser.

Mosser alleged that Indalecio Munoz, 53, of Marseilles was driving a commercial motor vehicle on Route 47 when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle being driven by on-duty Kane County Sheriff’s Detective Brian Anderson, according to the release.

Anderson was in a black Dodge Durango squad car when he was struck about 7 a.m. on Route 47 just south of Plank Road in Hampshire Township, according to police reports at the time.

A Dually Dodge Ram pickup truck that was towing a loaded trailer hit Anderson’s vehicle, Sheriff Ron Hain had said at the time of the crash.

Munoz was charged Feb. 22 with five counts of commercial motor vehicle violations and one count of aggravated reckless driving, all felonies, according to the release.

Munoz also was charged with a misdemeanor commercial vehicle violation, the petty offenses of improper lane use and overweight registration and 12 petty offenses of other commercial vehicle violations, according to the release.

Kane County Sheriff’s Deputy Detective Brian Anderson was critically injured in a crash Oct. 23. (Photo provided by Kane County Sheriff’s Office)

The Illinois State Police handled the crash investigation.

After a hearing on a petition to detain Munoz, Kane County Associate Judge Julia Yetter ordered that he be released from custody with the conditions that he not drive any motor vehicle, not consume alcohol or any intoxicating compounds and that he not have any contact with Anderson, according to the release.

Munoz’s next court appearance is March 7.

Anderson has been a police officer for 10 years, worked in Arlington Heights, McHenry County and Lake in the Hills before coming to Kane County almmost a year before the crash, where he was promoted to detective, Hain said.

Anderson was flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he initially was listed in critical condition with fractures to his leg, Hain had said at the time.

Anderson has had multiple surgeries as he continues in his recovery, Hain had said at the time.

Munoz’s attorney did not immediately respond to a voicemail message seeking comment.