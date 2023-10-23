On-duty Kane County deputy injured in head-on crash: Sheriff

An on-duty Kane County Sheriff’s deputy was severely injured in a head-on crash Monday morning in Hampshire Township, when a pick-up truck crossed into oncoming traffic, according to a news release.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Illinois Route 47, just south of Plank Road, the sheriff’s office said in the release. The deputy involved in the crash was airlifted by helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital and was in critical condition, according to the release.

The deputy was driving in a sheriff’s office squad car, headed south on Route 47 when a Dodge Ram pick-up truck, towing a loaded trailer, attempted to stop in traffic before crossing into the oncoming lane, according to the release.

There may have been three occupants in the truck, and at least one was taken to Ascension St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

Earlier Monday morning, the Sheriff’s office urged motorists to avoid the area. North and south traffic was being re-routed after the crash. It was unknown how long the area would be closed.

