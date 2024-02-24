Girl Scouts receive $8K in corporate grants

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois received a $5,000 grant from Nicor Gas and a $3,000 grant from Ecolab, a company that helps organizations treat water, according to a news release.

The Nicor grant will be used to host a STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) fair Sept. 28 at Camp Dean in Big Rock.

The STEM Fair will feature a variety of hands-on activities for attendees and the newly created Maker Space also will be open to all Girl Scout members during the event.

The Ecolab grant will be used to support the organization’s Project Opportunity program in Aurora.

Project Opportunity are troops led by Girl Scout staff with programming designed to support underserved members who might overwise not be able to participate in Girl Scout leadership, according to the release.

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois serve 16 counties, including parts or all of Kane, DeKalb, DuPage, Kendall and McHenry.

More information is available online at www.girlscoutsni.org.