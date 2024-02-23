Batavia Police looking for possible home invasion suspects

Batavia police officers are investigating a possible incident in which an unknown man may have attempted to lure a Rotolo Middle School student into a car.

Batavia Police Department is looking for suspicious persons, possibly armed, who reportedly attempted to force entry into a Batavia home Thursday night.

According to a Feb 23 news release from the Batavia Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Gosselin Circle shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 in response to a report of suspicious persons, which radio dispatch upgraded to a burglary in progress minutes later.

One 911 caller indicated there were three subjects, possibly armed, attempting to force entry into one of the residences in the neighborhood off Route 31, just south of the Batavia Moose Lodge, according to the release.

Given the nature of the dispatch, assistance from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office was requested, and deputies arrived on scene alongside officers from the Batavia Police Department.

Occupants of the home told officers that no burglary occurred, but an argument had occurred between another resident and three males, who all left the scene prior to police arrival, according to the release.

No individuals matching the description provided by the 911 caller were located in the residence or the surrounding area. No injuries were reported and no one was taken into custody during the incident.

Officers determined it to be an isolated incident at one residence, and there was no threat to public safety.

Batavia Police reported the investigation is still ongoing, and they are requesting that anyone with information on the event, including eyewitness accounts or surveillance video, to contact Batavia Police Department’s investigations division at 630-454-2500.