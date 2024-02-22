Celebrate Irish music with a concert at the St. Charles Library

Irish baritone Gavin Coyle, flutist Carlyn Lloyd, and pianist Jon Warfel will perforam at the St. Charles Public Library on Sunday, March 3. (Provided by St. Charles Public Library)

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish baritone Gavin Coyle, flutist Carlyn Lloyd and pianist Jon Warfel in a free concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the St. Charles Public Library.

This performance in the library’s Sunday Concert Series will feature folk and traditional music that will take you back to the old sod.

Vocalist Coyle was born in Derry, Northern Ireland. At age 14, he won the title of All-Ireland Singing Champion. He has performed on the BBC in both Northern Ireland and England.

Locally, Coyle has been featured on WGN radio, performed at Milwaukee Irish Fest and performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” several times at Wrigley Field, Soldier Field and the United Center.

For almost 40 years, the duo of Lloyd and Warfel has performed more than 750 concerts and educational programs throughout the U.S. In addition, they have been heard in performances on radio and TV programs.

Lloyd performs regularly with many ensembles, including Arianna, an ensemble comprised of flute, harp, violin and string bass. She has written arrangements of popular and classical music for her woodwind quintet, Quintuplex. She owns Tri-L-Co Music, a company that engages classical chamber music ensembles.

Warfel maintains an active performing schedule as both a piano soloist and accompanist. He has toured the U.S. as a piano soloist and has performed piano concertos with several Illinois orchestras.

Warfel is a retired faculty member of Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove. He has appeared as a guest soloist with the Chicago Grant Park Orchestra and other local orchestras.

The St. Charles Public Library is located at 1 S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles.

For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.