Geneva’s Route 31 underpass to close for Metra track expansion

Commuters exit a Metra train from Chicago at the Geneva Metra Station. The Route 31 underpass in Geneva will be shut down for approximately four months starting March 4 as part of the UP/Metra Third Main Line project. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA – Union Pacific Railroad announced that the Route 31 underpass in Geneva will be shut down for about four months beinning March 4 as part of the rail company’s Third Main Line project, according to a news release.

The official detour route will direct motorists and trucks heading north on Route 31 in Batavia to turn east on Fabyan Parkway, north on Route 25 and west on Route 64 in St. Charles.

The detour will be reverse for drivers traveling south on Route 31.

Local traffic can use Third Street in Geneva, but drivers should be alert for pedestrians crossing the road throughout the downtown.

This is the second of two Route 31 underpass closures associated with the Third Main Line project, according to the release.

Work will involve the construction of a new train bridge and pavement modifications.

The first phase underpass construction, which occurred last summer, included crews building abutments, wing walls and other support structures south of the existing train bridge.

Union Pacific began the Third Main Line project in 2022 on its UP/Metra West Line from Peck Road in Geneva to Kress Road in West Chicago.

The six-mile stretch of new rail will be set 20 feet south of the current tracks from Peck Road to Route 25. Heading east toward Kirk Road, the existing tracks will be shifted and the new line will be built on the north side.

Construction is expected to be completed in later this year.

The project also will require temporary shutdowns of grade crossings at Third Street – tentatively scheduled for late June – and Western Avenue – tentatively slated for mid-September.

The closures are being staggered so only one crossing will be impacted at a given time, according to the release.

The public can visit “Notify Me” on the city’s website, www.geneva.il.us, to subscribe to future construction updates on the city’s “Pardon The Progress” blog.

For more project information, see the Third Main Line construction web page.

The project began in 2008 as a joint effort between Union Pacific and Metra because of overlap between the commuter line and the freight line, officials said.

The project also will address safety concerns, such as pedestrian gate coverage to move pedestrians to the safest area to cross and another warning system to alert commuters that a second train is entering the station.

Geneva has no authority over the project, but is providing information to the public as provided by Union Pacific, according to the release.