Batavia starts new emergency notification system

BATAVIA – The city of Batavia launched an emergency notification system called Alert Batavia, which enables public safety officers to notify the community about emergencies by telephone, mobile, SMS and email, officials said in a news release

CodeRED powers the notification system.

Batavia residents and businesses are encouraged to subscribe to Alert Batavia by providing contact information to receive targeted alerts about emergencies that could directly impact individuals, homes, businesses, or property, according to the release.

City personnel will use Alert Batavia to send time-sensitive emergency alerts about:

• Criminal activity

• Shelter-in-place and lockdowns

• Extended power outages

• Hazardous material threat

• Public health crisis

• Active shooter

• Missing or endangered person

• Road closures and traffic alerts

Pans are underway for special alerts for events such as the Batavia Fireworks and Sky Concert or Windmill Fest, where event attendees may register to receive notification of important event changes or emergency alerts, according to the release.

Public safety and public works personnel will send the alert messages.

Subscribers may choose which delivery method they prefer for notifications – text messaging, emails, phone calls, voicemail – as well as what type of alerts they wish to receive, according to the release.

Register by texting ALERTBATAVIA to 24639, or visit accountportal.onsolve.net/bataviaalerts.

For FAQs and details about Alert Batavia, see bataviail.gov/Alert Batavia.