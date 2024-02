The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for On Point Nails, 328 S. Third St., Suite 140, Geneva Feb. 9, 2024. Owner Hailey Conran cut the ribbon held by Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and Brianna Conran surrounded by staff, Geneva Chamber staff, ambassadors and board members. More information about this business is availabe online at http://www.onpointnail.com. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber)