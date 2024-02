Fiona and Aidan Garrity of Batavia have been named to the Dean’s List at Luther College for the Fall 2023 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.

Luther College’s Fall Dean’s List includes 570 students; 107 freshmen, 106 sophomores, 143 juniors and 214 seniors.