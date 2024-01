Geneva competes in the IHSA 2A Competitive Dance State Finals Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Geneva posted a score of 92.72 to take third place Saturday at the Class 2A State Dance Championships in Bloomington.

Burlington Central was sixth with a score of 90.32 and St. Charles North was seventh with a score of 90.12.

St. Charles East competes in the IHSA 3A Competitive Dance State Finals Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

St. Charles East posted a score of 94.33 to take fourth place in Class 3A. Lake Forest won Class 2A with a score of 98.02 and Stevenson won Class 3A with a score of 96.34.