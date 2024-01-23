Kane Sheriff’s Office reports road conditions improving after freezing rain this morning

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to stay off the roadways this morning to avoid hazardous conditions caused by freezing rain. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office issued a 6:00 a.m. news release indicating that road conditions in the county are improving.

“As precipitation turns to rain and temps rise to freezing or above, roads are becoming more passable, but it is still a very slow drive and some areas remain icy. We encourage everyone that must drive to take it slow, increase stopping times, and maintain a good distance from vehicles traveling ahead of you,” the release stated.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office earlier had requested residents to make every effort not to drive this morning due to extremely icy conditions — especially in rural Kane County — according to a news release issued at 4:00 a.m.

“We are experiencing many vehicles that have gone off the roadway overnight, numerous tow companies not responding until conditions improve, and plows having to drive backwards just to keep the salt under their tires,” the news release stated.

“We will continue to keep everyone notified as conditions fluctuate. It is always good to remember to plan well if you have to travel,” the news release continued. “Have a blanket, water, nonperishable food, plenty of gas in the tank, a cell phone with a good charge along with a charging chord, and let your loved ones know what route you plan to travel.”

Geneva School District 304 canceled classes on Tuesday due to icy roads and freezing rain, implementing an emergency/no school day for all students.

St. Charles School District 303 announced on its website that schools are closed and all before-and-after school activities are canceled. The district’s statement said parents can check email messages for additional instructions from the district.

Batavia School District 101 announced the Batavia schools “will be using an emergency/snow day, not an e-learning day,” according to an email sent from the district.

Kaneland School District 302 also announced on its website a “non-attendance/snow day for all staff and students.” The Kaneland statement also said e-learning will not be conducted today.

In addition, Kane County non-emergency government departments are closed for in-person business due to hazardous winter weather.

In a news release, the county stated that “Kane County Government non-emergency departments will be closed for in-person business on January 23, 2024, due to icy winter weather affecting area roadways. Virtual services will be available during regular business hours. In-person services at other Kane County Government offices may vary and the public is urged to call ahead for hours of operation.”

Kane residents can check the Emergency Closing Center for the status of Chicagoland area schools, businesses, daycare centers and organizations: www.emergencyclosingcenter.com.

For residents seeking additional resources for housing, food, mental health, and other essential needs in Kane County, call 2-1-1.

For a list of warming centers in Kane County, go to the Kane County Health Departments website at https://www.kanehealth.com.