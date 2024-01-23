Geneva School District 304 cancels school due to winter storm

Geneva School District 304 canceled classes on Tuesday due to icy roads and freezing rain, implementing an emergency/ no school day for all students.

In a message to parents, the district said there would be no e-learning offered on Tuesday.

“With the safety of our students, staff and teachers in mind and considering the Inclement Weather Plan we shared at the start of the school year, all buildings will be closed and all transportation for District 304 is cancelled,” the message said. “For information related to Friendship Station and Kids’ Zone, please contact the park district.”

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning asked residents to make every effort not to drive Tuesday morning due to extremely icy conditions — especially in rural Kane County — according to a news release issued at 4:00 a.m.