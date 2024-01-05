Batavia D-101 seeks nominees for 2024 Hall of Honor

BATAVIA – Batavia District 101 is seeking Hall of Honor Nominations for 2024, officials announced in a news release.

A graduate, staff member or district friend who demonstrated excellence in their field or commitment to District 101 is eligible for this award.

The deadline for nominations is Feb. 1 online at www.bps101.net.

This year’s recipients will be the ninth group inducted into the District 101 Hall of Honor, created by the district and the Batavia Foundation for Educational Excellence, to promote pride in Batavia Public Schools and celebrate the accomplishments of those affiliated with the district, according to the release.

The Hall of Honor committee will select this year’s recipients, who will be celebrated in a ceremony in the fall.