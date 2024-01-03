Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of Nov. 7, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Brian Mendoza, 23, of the 2100 block of Morningside Circle, Carpentersville, for six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

• Raul Duran, 34, of the 600 block of Liberty Street, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and predatory criminal sexual assault.

• Travares O. Mitchell, 49, of the 1300 block of Durham Street, Aurora, for domestic battery-physical contact and unlawful restraint.

• Anthony M. Bass, 22, of the 5900 block of the 5900 block of West Augusta Avenue, Chicago, for burglary and retail theft.

• Cesar A. Gandarilla, 38, of the 400 block of West New York Street, Aurora, for six counts of aggravated DUI of drugs, aggravated use of an electronic communication device causing great bodily harm and possession of cannabis by a driver.

• Eduardo Garcia, 20, of the 700 block of West Galena Boulevard, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a police officer.

• David A. Williams, 34, of the 1300 block of South Fourth Street, Aurora, for two counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

• Donnie A. Williams, 33, of the 1300 block of South Fourth Street, Aurora, for three counts of first degree murder, armed habitual criminal, aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of firearm without a FOID card.

• Dajaun L. Lacking, 39, of the 1800 block of Silver Ridge Drive, Plainfield, for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Jose M. Vazquez, 31, of the 400 block of Pierce Street for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Osvaldo Soriano Hernandez, 30, of the 0-99 block of Sumner Avenue, Aurora, for four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Timothy E. Curran, 45, of the 700 block of Harmony Court, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated battery, domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-physical contact.

• Jermaine Mack Jr., 29, of the 1500-1200 block of East Main Street, St. Charles, for three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery-bodily harm and two counts of domestic battery-physical contact.

• Austyn T. Church, 29, of the 0-99 block of Stolp Avenue, Aurora, for three counts each of burglary and theft.

• Asia D. Watkins, 42, of the 1300 block of South Fourth Street, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery causing bodily harm and battery making contact of an insulting or provoking nature.

• Francisco Vasquez Jr., 36, of the 400 block of Town Center Road, Gilberts, for aggravated DUI of alcohol and aggravated DUI of alcohol and drugs.

• Lorenzo E. Rios, 21, of the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Miguel C. Torres, 58, of the 600 block of Illinois Avenue, Aurora, for three counts of aggravated DUI and driving while his license was suspended.

• Hilario Carloes, 42, of the 1800 block of Charles Lane, Aurora, for two counts of driving with a suspended license.

• Ismael Lopez, 49, of the 600 block of South River Street, Aurora, for criminal trespass to a residence, domestic battery and violating an order of protection.

• Terri F. Stewart, 35, of the 400 bock of Blackhawk Street, Aurora, for aggravated battery to a child under 13, aggravated battery to a person with a permanent disability, three counts each of domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-making contact of an insulting/provoking nature.