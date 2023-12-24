Kane County GOP issues statement on suburban migrant drop-offs

Thirty-eight migrants on a bus sent from Texas were dropped off on Dec. 21 at the Elburn Metra train station. (Sandy Bressner)

The Kane County Republican Party leadership issued a statement Saturday regarding the drop-off of 38 migrants on a bus sent from Texas on Dec. 21 at the Elburn Metra train station.

The incident has been mirrored in other Chicago suburbs recently after the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance on Dec. 13 prohibiting buses from arriving and dropping people off in the city with no prior notice.

“... Kane County witnessed yet another incident where busloads of migrants were callously dumped here from the U.S. border without prior warning or care for their well-being,” the statement said. “This is not an act of compassion but a systematic failure resulting in a criminal operation.”

Signed by the Andro Lerario, chairman of the Kane County Republican Central Committee, the statement added, “This issue is no longer confined to the distant border; it’s happening right here in our neighborhoods.”