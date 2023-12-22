Busload of migrants arrives in Elburn from Texas

Elburn Village officials helped get the 34 migrants boarded onto a train headed for Chicago at the Elburn Metra Station. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

A busload of 38 migrants sent to Illinois from Texas showed up Thursday afternoon at the Elburn Metra train station.

According to Elburn Village President Jeff Walter, four of the people arriving had pre-arranged rides to pick them up, but the remaining 34 had nowhere to go.

“We had no prior notice they were coming,” Walter said. “We have no hotels, no places for people to stay.”

Village officials helped get the 34 individuals boarded onto the train headed for Chicago – they all had pre-paid fare vouchers.

Police Chief Nick Sikora said that, according to the Metra Railroad Police, once the individuals arrive in Chicago, they will be taken to a processing center.

Walter, Sikora and Village Administrator John Nevenhoven then gathered at Village Hall to discuss the village’s next steps.

“We’re working on defining what our options should be,” Walter said.

The city of Chicago passed an ordinance on Dec. 13 prohibiting buses from arriving and dropping people off in the city with no prior notice.

Drivers then began taking their busloads of people out to the Chicago suburbs.

He said that several municipalities, including Elk Grove Village and Schaumburg, were finding ways to prevent this from happening. They are considering measures such as impounding the buses and fining the drivers as much as $750 per incident.

However, at least one suburb is taking a different tack.

According to its website, the village of Oak Park has reallocated unspent money that was allotted to municipalities during the COVID-19 pandemic and a grant from the state to municipalities providing support to asylum seekers to provide aid to migrants through the beginning of February 2024.

The Village of Oak Park website indicates Oak Park is officially supporting 162 asylum seekers residing in a hotel and a YMCA within the community, including 57 children under the age of 18. In addition, eighteen individuals are staying at a local church with the support of volunteers.

Walter said the village plans to convene a special board meeting next week to develop its own ordinance to deal with the situation.