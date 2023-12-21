Geneva vape shop employees charged with felony pot possession

GENEVA – Two employees of a vape shop in Geneva were charged with felony possession of more than 200 grams of cannabis and 70 grams of cannabis vaping cartridges, police announced in a news release.

The North Central Narcotics Task Force and Geneva police recovered a search warrant Dec. 19 at the Buzz Smoke N Vape shop, 722 E. State St., Geneva, following reports of illegal cannabis sales at the business, the release stated.

Daniel J. Velasquez, 28, and Kylie Housley, 20, both of the 700 block Orchard Avenue, Aurora, were taken into custody while the warrant was executed.

Velasquez was charged with: one count of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance; six counts of manufacturing or delivery of cannabis between 30 to 500 grams; and one count of possession of cannabis over 100 grams.

Housley was charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of cannabis between 30 and 500 grams.

All the charges against Velazquez and Hously are felonies.

Both are being held at the Kane County jail to await court appearances, the release stated.

The Narcotics Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement team coordinated by the Illinois State Police with member agencies from Kane, McHenry and Cook counties.