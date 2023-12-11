Suspect who led Kane deputies on chase through cornfield charged with felonies

A suspect has been charged after fleeing and leading Kane County Sheriff’s deputies on an all-terrain pursuit that ended in a rollover crash in a cornfield near Crane Road on Dec. 5 in St. Charles.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Wasfi Farooqui, 54, of the 500 block of Oakwood Lane, South Elgin, was charged with the following felonies based on the outcome of the investigation:

1 count - Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding – Speeding 21+ (Class 4)

1 count: Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding – Cause Damage over $300 (Class 4)

1 count: Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding – Disobey two or more traffic control devices (Class 4)

2 counts: Criminal Damage to Property - $500 - $1000 (Class 4)

1 count: Aggravated Assault to a Peace Officer (attempted to gain access to Deputies Taser during arrest) (Class 4)

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office reported the chase began shortly after 3 p.m. when deputies attempted to apprehend Farooqui on a warrant in the BMO Harris Bank parking lot, just west of Randall Road.

According to the news release, Farooqui evaded deputies by fleeing through crowded parking lots and cornfields, but was apprehended after driving off the road and striking a utility pole at Crane Road and Twin Silos Drive, between Silver Glen and Bolcum Roads.

Farooqui’s vehicle sustained heavy damage, but no other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

Undersheriff Amy Johnson issued a news release that said Kane County Sheriff’s Office patrol division was informed of the suspect in an orange 2022 Dodge Charger, wanted for fleeing and unlicensed driving, at approximately 2:57 p.m.

Deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop when the suspect fled from the reportedly busy parking lot.

According to the release, deputies elected not to pursue in the interest of public safety.

The Charger exited the parking lot onto Silver Glen Road, where the Sheriff’s Office again attempted to stop it, according to the release.

Farooqui fled from Silver Glen Road through the cornfield to the south and onto Crane Road, continuing south. At Crane Road and Twin Silo’s Drive, the vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck a utility pole before rolling into the adjacent cornfield, according to the release.

Farooqui was seen by medics at the scene and taken into custody by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrants.

The Sheriff’s office was assisted after the crash by Illinois State Police, the South Elgin Police Department, and the Fox River and Countryside Fire Departments.