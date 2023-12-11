Gymnastics: Previewing teams from around the Kane County Chronicle area

Geneva’s Brooke Lussnig performs on the balance beam at the Geneva girls gymnastics regional meet in Geneva on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.com)

Gymnastics season is underway. Here are previews of teams from around the Kane County Chronicle area.

Top returning teams: Geneva, St. Charles co-op.

Top returning athletes: Batavia — (Wynne Tien, So., all-around); Geneva — (Reese Lackey, So., all-around), (Brooke Lussnig, Sr., all-around); St. Charles co-op — (Rachel Nicastro, Jr., all-around).

Season outlook: Batavia climbed into the high 130s last season and is determined to return there. “We have some very determined gymnasts this season who worked hard during the offseason and continue to push themselves now in preparation for upcoming meets,” Bulldogs coach Taryn Boyce said. “Our large group of freshmen last year have returned as leaders, motivated to succeed and have a strong work ethic. Our seniors and captains have instilled the importance of working as a team and helping each other achieve their goals.”

Sophomore Wynne Tien, a sectional all-around qualifier last season, returns along with seniors Delia Fulton, Sophia Brummel, Marisa Serpico and others while Ava Platt joins the team.

Geneva finished third in the state a season ago, but the Vikings lost some key contributors from that squad, including Graci Weems who transferred to Wheaton Academy. The good news for the Vikings is that Reese Lackey, Brooke Lussnig, Maeve Devlin and specialist Emma Wiedenhoeft all return while they welcome newcomers like freshman Julia Swierczewski and senior Elizabeth Ebert. Sophomores Ava Mehren and Anne Fellinger are expected to contribute as well.

“This group has a strong work ethic and team connection,” Geneva coach Kim Hostman said. “We look to improve throughout the season to make another run at state.”

Kaneland will have some individual gymnasts competing again this season to represent the Knights. Newcomer Ella Kerrins joins Alina Dabek, Kaci Randall and Caylee Rehkopf.

St. Charles co-op has the ingredients for a special season this winter with the return of juniors Emily Johnson and Izzi Othon from injury. With them back in the lineup along with junior state qualifier Rachel Nicastro, sophomore Arianna Halick and freshman Jordyn McBride as all-arounders, coach Tom Wirth said, “we feel we can be pushing the 140 mark later in the season.”

The team might be small in numbers but all it takes is four scores in each of the four events to succeed. Freshmen specialists Kaelyn Reder and Alanna Gupta also will contribute for a program that topped out at 134.35 last season.

