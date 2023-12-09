Girls basketball: Reagan Sipla scores 1,000th career varsity point in St. Charles North’s win over WW South

St. Charles North players pose with senior Reagan Sipla following their 57-42 win over Wheaton Warrenville South on Friday to commemorate her her 1,000th career varsity point scored.

WHEATON – It’s the hours upon hours of shooting drills and time in the gym one doesn’t get to see that prepared Reagan Sipla for exclusive company in St. Charles North girls basketball program history.

In approximately 3 1/2 seasons, the Quinnipiac University commit on Friday joined a list of six St. Charles North girls basketball players to reach 1,000 career points for a career.

“[It’s about] definitely just taking pride and doing the extra work,” Sipla said following St. Charles North’s 57-42 win over Wheaton Warrenville South on Friday. “Extra shots, extra workouts, extra time in the weight room, just developing every part of my game [to get there].”

The 1,000 point club, according to North Stars assistant coach Grant Oler, includes Kelsey Smith, Alyssa Hughes, Claire Jakaitis, Morgan Rosencrants, Nicole Davidson, and now, Sipla.

“It means a lot,” Sipla said following her 21-point, five-rebound, three-assist effort to lift the North Stars to their second DuKane Conference victory. “There’s a lot of other talented girls that have definitely been there. [I] definitely couldn’t have done it without my teammates. They supported me all the way through the ups and downs.”

Sipla accomplished the feat with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter on a layup to score her sixth point of the quarter. North Stars coach Mike Tomczak called a timeout to commemorate the accomplishment before play resumed.

“I knew I was somewhat close at the beginning of the season, [but] I didn’t know when it would come though,” Sipla said. “[The moment made me feel] super excited. I loved to celebrate that moment with my teammates because I love them more than anything.”

“...We’re talking about [getting it done] in 3 1/2 years. For her and any of the players, Reagan included, to hit that milestone – it is a really cool and exclusive club to hit that – it takes a tremendous effort,” Tomczak said. “And the hard work she puts in after practice, before practice, it’s a credit to all the work that she’s put in. We’re so incredibly proud of her and she deserves it. Absolutely.”

The North Stars (7-1, 2-1) and Tigers (4-5, 1-3) were knotted at 27 at halftime. Sipla opened with a layup and Riley Barber followed with a 3-pointer for the five-point lead. Sipla again snagged a layup. North Stars guard Laney Stark drew a charge going the other way, and Sipla soon hit the milestone layup for a 36-27 North Stars lead.

WW South forward Hannah Struebing converted a three-point play to stop the bleeding, but Sipla soon connected with Stark for a layup to keep padding the lead. SCN led by eight to close the third quarter and pulled away in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter on two Sipla free throws and Katrina Stack’s 3-pointer for the 47-34 SCN advantage to kick off a heavy free throw contest the rest of the game.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our kids [for competing,” Tigers coach Kasey Gassensmith said. “They are learning a whole new defense, a lot of different offenses and they’re rolling with every punch. The one thing I will always credit with them is how hard they play. They work their butts off.”

The Tigers were paced by Struebing’s 18 points. Emily Troia followed with 13 points and five rebounds.

“We definitely struggled with their pressure. I mean, they’re long, lengthy and athletic team. SCN is great, so that’s something we’re constantly working on and those are things that are hard to replicate and try to practice those things,” Gassensmith continued. “I’m excited to see them the second time around.”