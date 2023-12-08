Republicans who filed in Kane County for 2024

Republicans who filed in Kane County for the March 19, 2024 primary and the Nov. 5, 2024 general election.
County Board Chairman
Lance Bell
County Circuit Clerk
Anthony L. Catella
County Coroner
L. Robert (Rob) Russell
County Recorder
Sandy Wegman
County Auditor
Gretchen Butler
County State’s Attorney
Andrew Sosnowski
County Board District 2
Ellen Nottke
County Board District 4
Donald “Buzz” Foley
County Board District 10
Laura Curtis
County Board District 12
Michelle Geen
Bill Roth
County Board District 14
Mark Davoust
Jonathan Gripe
County Board District 16
Michael J. Kenyon
Eric Stare
County Board District 18
Richard L. “Rick” Williams
County Board District 22
David W. Teas
Aurora 13 Precinct Committeeperson
Devin Corbett
Aurora 17 Precinct Committeeperson
Amy Frances Ellis
Aurora 30 Precinct Committeeperson
Adam William Pauley
Aurora 31 Precinct Committeeperson
Elizabeth T. Earl
Aurora 32 Precinct Committeeperson
Sarah Lauzen
Aurora 34 Precinct Committeeperson
Mary E. Kosters
Aurora 39 Precinct Committeeperson
Steven Jones
Aurora 42 Precinct Committeeperson
Elizabeth Murphy
Aurora 56 Precinct Committeeperson
Donald G. Baltzer
Aurora 56 Precinct Committeeperson
Linda Wish
Aurora 59 Precinct Committeeperson
Linda Wish
Aurora 60 Precinct Committeeperson
Fermin Salmeron
Batavia 14 Precinct Committeeperson
Patricia Barbier
Batavia 17 Precinct Committeeperson
James Studlo
Batavia 19 Precinct Committeeperson
Teresa Alexander
Big Rock 2 Precinct Committeeperson
Colon Randolph “Rand” York
Blackberry 1 Precinct Committeeperson
Bob Mankivsky
Blackberry 5 Precinct Committeeperson
Richard L.“Rick” Williams
Blackberry 7 Precinct Committeeperson
Dennis C. Ryan
Blackberry 8 Precinct Committeeperson
Susan Hathaway-Altman
Burlington 1 Precinct Committeeperson
Virginia Romano
Campton 1 Precinct Committeeperson
Timothy Laudont
Campton 2 Precinct Committeeperson
Bruce Matuszak
Thomas Kozik
Campton 3 Precinct Committeeperson
Andro Lerario
Campton 4 Precinct Committeeperson
Mike Carlson
Campton 6 Precinct Committeeperson
Penney Plumb
Campton 7 Precinct Committeeperson
Therese L. Bauer
Campton 9 Precinct Committeeperson
Michelle M. Bettag
Campton 10 Precinct Committeeperson
Paul Mayer
Campton 11 Precinct Committeeperson
Richard G. Johansen
Kenneth Zitko
Campton 12 Precinct Committeeperson
William A. Brandell
Dundee 1 Precinct Committeeperson
Pamela Carr Hagerman
Dundee 5 Precinct Committeeperson
Mary Kay Bocain
Dundee 6 Precinct Committeeperson
William C. Zelsdorf
Dundee 9 Precinct Committeeperson
Margaret Scalfaro
Dundee 10 Precinct Committeeperson
Robin Keel
Dundee 13 Precinct Committeeperson
Robert “Cowboy” Krebiehl
Dundee 14 Precinct Committeeperson
Belva J Thomas
Dundee 18 Precinct Committeeperson
Humberto Garcia
Dundee 20 Precinct Committeeperson
Connie Cain
Dundee 24 Precinct Committeeperson
Chris Kempf
Dundee 26 Precinct Committeeperson
Jennifer L. McGuire
Dundee 28 Precinct Committeeperson
Michael J. Bourbon
Dundee 30 Precinct Committeeperson
Gregory J. Buck
Elgin 2 Precinct Committeeperson
Mark C. Schrage
Elgin 7 Precinct Committeeperson
Douglas J. Scheflow
Elgin 12 Precinct Committeeperson
Maggie Beyer
Elgin 14 Precinct Committeeperson
Eric Stare
Elgin 16 Precinct Committeeperson
David W. Teas
Elgin 18 Precinct Committeeperson
Gregory J. Lieser
Elgin 22 Precinct Committeeperson
Nicole Dean
Elgin 26 Precinct Committeeperson
Shane Nowak
Elgin 29 Precinct Committeeperson
Donald P. Puckett
Elgin 34 Precinct Committeeperson
Karen Naess Wineland
Elgin 39 Precinct Committeeperson
Michael J. Kenyon
Elgin 41 Precinct Committeeperson
William R. Werst, Jr
Elgin 45 Precinct Committeeperson
Mark Bialek
Elgin 46 Precinct Committeeperson
Edward Dring
Elgin 47 Precinct Committeeperson
Walter H. Wright
Elgin 51 Precinct Committeeperson
Scott Webb
Geneva 2 Precinct Committeeperson
Becky Smith
Geneva 7 Precinct Committeeperson
Kathleen R. Showalter
Geneva 10 Precinct Committeeperson
Susan B. Dixon
Geneva 13 Precinct Committeeperson
Andrew Whitfield
Geneva 17 Precinct Committeeperson
Debbie Kanarowski
Hampshire 1 Precinct Committeeperson
Rob Russell
Hampshire 4 Precinct Committeeperson
Laura Pollastrini
Kaneville 1 Precinct Committeeperson
Eldon F. Gould
Plato 1 Precinct Committeeperson
Romiana McMahon
Plato 2 Precinct Committeeperson
Cherie Hamilton
Plato 3 Precinct Committeeperson
David Young
Plato 6 Precinct Committeeperson
Antonio P. Cundari
Rutland 2 Precinct Committeeperson
Tom Koppie
Rutland 3 Precinct Committeeperson
Steven R Klein
Rutland 4 Precinct Committeeperson
Richard J. Artz
Rutland 6 Precinct Committeeperson
Chris Yaeger
St. Charles 3 Precinct Committeeperson
David Tomek
St. Charles 5 Precinct Committeeperson
John Arthur Anderson
St. Charles 6 Precinct Committeeperson
Kevin A. Fennell
St. Charles 7 Precinct Committeeperson
Michelle Geen
St. Charles 8 Precinct Committeeperson
Mark Davoust
St. Charles 9 Precinct Committeeperson
Stephen D. Brown
St. Charles 10 Precinct Committeeperson
Timothy S. Sheehan
St. Charles 11 Precinct Committeeperson
Charles Ingersoll
St. Charles 13 Precinct Committeeperson
Jessica Bridges
St. Charles 14 Precinct Committeeperson
Peter Katz
St. Charles 15 Precinct Committeeperson
Kenneth D. Walsh
St. Charles 16 Precinct Committeeperson
Arthur J. Lemke
St. Charles 18 Precinct Committeeperson
Anthony L. Catella
St. Charles 20 Precinct Committeeperson
James F. Cunningham, Jr
St. Charles 23 Precinct Committeeperson
Terry Lally
St. Charles 24 Precinct Committeeperson
Rich Spizziri
St. Charles 25 Precinct Committeeperson
Charise Kuby
St. Charles 26 Precinct Committeeperson
Tristi Matzuka
St. Charles 27 Precinct Committeeperson
Dean R. White
St. Charles 28 Precinct Committeeperson
Robert A. Kudlicki Jr.
St. Charles 29 Precinct Committeeperson
Lance W. Bell
St. Charles 30 Precinct Committeeperson
Jonathan Gripe
St. Charles 31 Precinct Committeeperson
Frank W. Conroyd
St. Charles 32 Precinct Committeeperson
Edgar Jimenez
St. Charles 33 Precinct Committeeperson
Clinton T. Anderson
St. Charles 34 Precinct Committeeperson
Natalie T. Stratton
Sugar Grove 4 Precinct Committeeperson
Brian L Anderson
Sugar Grove 12 Precinct Committeeperson
Roberta (Bobbi) Boston
Virgil 2 Precinct Committeeperson
Debbie Washburn
