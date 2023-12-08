December 08, 2023
Shaw Local
Republicans who filed in Kane County for 2024

By Shaw Local News Network

Voters enter the Baker Community Center for the General Primary Election at the Baker Community Center in St. Charles on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Republicans who filed in Kane County for the March 19, 2024 primary and the Nov. 5, 2024 general election.

County Board Chairman

Lance Bell

County Circuit Clerk

Anthony L. Catella

County Coroner

L. Robert (Rob) Russell

County Recorder

Sandy Wegman

County Auditor

Gretchen Butler

County State’s Attorney

Andrew Sosnowski

County Board District 2

Ellen Nottke

County Board District 4

Donald “Buzz” Foley

County Board District 10

Laura Curtis

County Board District 12

Michelle Geen

Bill Roth

County Board District 14

Mark Davoust

Jonathan Gripe

County Board District 16

Michael J. Kenyon

Eric Stare

County Board District 18

Richard L. “Rick” Williams

County Board District 22

David W. Teas

Aurora 13 Precinct Committeeperson

Devin Corbett

Aurora 17 Precinct Committeeperson

Amy Frances Ellis

Aurora 30 Precinct Committeeperson

Adam William Pauley

Aurora 31 Precinct Committeeperson

Elizabeth T. Earl

Aurora 32 Precinct Committeeperson

Sarah Lauzen

Aurora 34 Precinct Committeeperson

Mary E. Kosters

Aurora 39 Precinct Committeeperson

Steven Jones

Aurora 42 Precinct Committeeperson

Elizabeth Murphy

Aurora 56 Precinct Committeeperson

Donald G. Baltzer

Aurora 56 Precinct Committeeperson

Linda Wish

Aurora 59 Precinct Committeeperson

Linda Wish

Aurora 60 Precinct Committeeperson

Fermin Salmeron

Batavia 14 Precinct Committeeperson

Patricia Barbier

Batavia 17 Precinct Committeeperson

James Studlo

Batavia 19 Precinct Committeeperson

Teresa Alexander

Big Rock 2 Precinct Committeeperson

Colon Randolph “Rand” York

Blackberry 1 Precinct Committeeperson

Bob Mankivsky

Blackberry 5 Precinct Committeeperson

Richard L.“Rick” Williams

Blackberry 7 Precinct Committeeperson

Dennis C. Ryan

Blackberry 8 Precinct Committeeperson

Susan Hathaway-Altman

Burlington 1 Precinct Committeeperson

Virginia Romano

Campton 1 Precinct Committeeperson

Timothy Laudont

Campton 2 Precinct Committeeperson

Bruce Matuszak

Thomas Kozik

Campton 3 Precinct Committeeperson

Andro Lerario

Campton 4 Precinct Committeeperson

Mike Carlson

Campton 6 Precinct Committeeperson

Penney Plumb

Campton 7 Precinct Committeeperson

Therese L. Bauer

Campton 9 Precinct Committeeperson

Michelle M. Bettag

Campton 10 Precinct Committeeperson

Paul Mayer

Campton 11 Precinct Committeeperson

Richard G. Johansen

Kenneth Zitko

Campton 12 Precinct Committeeperson

William A. Brandell

Dundee 1 Precinct Committeeperson

Pamela Carr Hagerman

Dundee 5 Precinct Committeeperson

Mary Kay Bocain

Dundee 6 Precinct Committeeperson

William C. Zelsdorf

Dundee 9 Precinct Committeeperson

Margaret Scalfaro

Dundee 10 Precinct Committeeperson

Robin Keel

Dundee 13 Precinct Committeeperson

Robert “Cowboy” Krebiehl

Dundee 14 Precinct Committeeperson

Belva J Thomas

Dundee 18 Precinct Committeeperson

Humberto Garcia

Dundee 20 Precinct Committeeperson

Connie Cain

Dundee 24 Precinct Committeeperson

Chris Kempf

Dundee 26 Precinct Committeeperson

Jennifer L. McGuire

Dundee 28 Precinct Committeeperson

Michael J. Bourbon

Dundee 30 Precinct Committeeperson

Gregory J. Buck

Elgin 2 Precinct Committeeperson

Mark C. Schrage

Elgin 7 Precinct Committeeperson

Douglas J. Scheflow

Elgin 12 Precinct Committeeperson

Maggie Beyer

Elgin 14 Precinct Committeeperson

Eric Stare

Elgin 16 Precinct Committeeperson

David W. Teas

Elgin 18 Precinct Committeeperson

Gregory J. Lieser

Elgin 22 Precinct Committeeperson

Nicole Dean

Elgin 26 Precinct Committeeperson

Shane Nowak

Elgin 29 Precinct Committeeperson

Donald P. Puckett

Elgin 34 Precinct Committeeperson

Karen Naess Wineland

Elgin 39 Precinct Committeeperson

Michael J. Kenyon

Elgin 41 Precinct Committeeperson

William R. Werst, Jr

Elgin 45 Precinct Committeeperson

Mark Bialek

Elgin 46 Precinct Committeeperson

Edward Dring

Elgin 47 Precinct Committeeperson

Walter H. Wright

Elgin 51 Precinct Committeeperson

Scott Webb

Geneva 2 Precinct Committeeperson

Becky Smith

Geneva 7 Precinct Committeeperson

Kathleen R. Showalter

Geneva 10 Precinct Committeeperson

Susan B. Dixon

Geneva 13 Precinct Committeeperson

Andrew Whitfield

Geneva 17 Precinct Committeeperson

Debbie Kanarowski

Hampshire 1 Precinct Committeeperson

Rob Russell

Hampshire 4 Precinct Committeeperson

Laura Pollastrini

Kaneville 1 Precinct Committeeperson

Eldon F. Gould

Plato 1 Precinct Committeeperson

Romiana McMahon

Plato 2 Precinct Committeeperson

Cherie Hamilton

Plato 3 Precinct Committeeperson

David Young

Plato 6 Precinct Committeeperson

Antonio P. Cundari

Rutland 2 Precinct Committeeperson

Tom Koppie

Rutland 3 Precinct Committeeperson

Steven R Klein

Rutland 4 Precinct Committeeperson

Richard J. Artz

Rutland 6 Precinct Committeeperson

Chris Yaeger

St. Charles 3 Precinct Committeeperson

David Tomek

St. Charles 5 Precinct Committeeperson

John Arthur Anderson

St. Charles 6 Precinct Committeeperson

Kevin A. Fennell

St. Charles 7 Precinct Committeeperson

Michelle Geen

St. Charles 8 Precinct Committeeperson

Mark Davoust

St. Charles 9 Precinct Committeeperson

Stephen D. Brown

St. Charles 10 Precinct Committeeperson

Timothy S. Sheehan

St. Charles 11 Precinct Committeeperson

Charles Ingersoll

St. Charles 13 Precinct Committeeperson

Jessica Bridges

St. Charles 14 Precinct Committeeperson

Peter Katz

St. Charles 15 Precinct Committeeperson

Kenneth D. Walsh

St. Charles 16 Precinct Committeeperson

Arthur J. Lemke

St. Charles 18 Precinct Committeeperson

Anthony L. Catella

St. Charles 20 Precinct Committeeperson

James F. Cunningham, Jr

St. Charles 23 Precinct Committeeperson

Terry Lally

St. Charles 24 Precinct Committeeperson

Rich Spizziri

St. Charles 25 Precinct Committeeperson

Charise Kuby

St. Charles 26 Precinct Committeeperson

Tristi Matzuka

St. Charles 27 Precinct Committeeperson

Dean R. White

St. Charles 28 Precinct Committeeperson

Robert A. Kudlicki Jr.

St. Charles 29 Precinct Committeeperson

Lance W. Bell

St. Charles 30 Precinct Committeeperson

Jonathan Gripe

St. Charles 31 Precinct Committeeperson

Frank W. Conroyd

St. Charles 32 Precinct Committeeperson

Edgar Jimenez

St. Charles 33 Precinct Committeeperson

Clinton T. Anderson

St. Charles 34 Precinct Committeeperson

Natalie T. Stratton

Sugar Grove 4 Precinct Committeeperson

Brian L Anderson

Sugar Grove 12 Precinct Committeeperson

Roberta (Bobbi) Boston

Virgil 2 Precinct Committeeperson

Debbie Washburn

