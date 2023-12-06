Kane County System of Care Parent Council wins Partner of the Year award

The Kane County System of Care Parent Council has been selected to receive the Compañeros en Salud/Partners in Health Partner of the Year award at its Mission Awards Breakfast, which will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Waubonsee Community College in Aurora. The award recognizes organizations that consistently support the quality of life of Hispanics and other diverse groups of the Fox Valley Area through culturally and linguistically appropriate services, according to a news release from the county.

The KCSOC is a coordinated network of community providers and parents led by the Kane County Health Department that includes representatives from multiple sectors, including juvenile justice, early childhood, substance use services, community mental health, federally qualified health centers, parent and community support, domestic violence and sexual assault services, K-12 education, mobile crisis response and parents who have children engaged in the mental health system.

The KCSOC Parent Council was formed to amplify parent and caregiver voices in the children’s mental health system. Comprised of 20 parent leaders, primarily from Elgin and Aurora, the council advocates for mental health and preventative services for youth that take into account the view of parents, families and the youths themselves.

For more information and to register to attend the Mission Awards Breakfast, visit here. To learn more about the KCSOC, visit here.