Batavia schools briefly in secure status Thursday after report of man with a gun

Batavia police officers are investigating a possible incident in which an unknown man may have attempted to lure a Rotolo Middle School student into a car.

BATAVIA – Batavia High School and H.C. Storm Elementary School were placed in a secure status this morning due to a report of a man with a gun in the area of Randall Road and West Wilson Street, police announced in a news release.

At no time was there a known direct threat to either school.

Secure status means no person may enter or leave the building, but classes proceed as usual. Once the police department confirmed that the threat had passed, the secure status was ended and normal school business resumed.

Batavia police were advised there was a person in a gray Honda SUV brandishing what appeared to be a black handgun towards another vehicle, according to the release.

The person’s proximity to the schools and the reported direction of travel of the vehicle prompted the schools’ secure status.

The offender was last seen driving away from the area eastbound on West Wilson Street. After a thorough search, police could not locate the person or the vehicle.

Batavia police always encourage residents to call 911 if they see something they find suspicious. Batavia police welcome the opportunity to investigate such calls to confirm or disprove a possible threat, according to the release.