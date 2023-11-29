Options for school enrollment zone changes presented at St. Charles D303 meeting

Roughly 100 people attended an information session on St. Charles School District 303 proposed enrollment zone changes in the St. Charles North High School auditorium Tuesday night, and nearly an additional 500 people attended virtually.

Another meeting will be held tonight at 6 p.m. at the Norris Cultural Arts Center at St. Charles East High School, which will cover the same material.

The school board has been considering major changes in the district to address overcrowding in elementary schools. After voting to reorganize elementary school facilities in July, the next step is changing the schools’ enrollment zone boundaries.

Beginning in the 2024-25 school year, Lincoln Elementary school will close to house transition programming and staff offices and Fox Ridge Early Childhood Center will become an elementary school.

D303 board members will vote to finalize the final boundary changes at their Feb. 12, 2024, meeting, which are also expected to be implemented in the 2024-2025 school year.

In July the district hired the company RSP and Associates to conduct a boundary analysis and develop a plan to address the overcrowding. At Tuesday’s information session, an RSP representative presented proposed changes to the enrollment zones of district schools and began collecting community feedback.

Superintendent Paul Gordon (left) and Robert Schwarz (right) on stage at the St. Charles North High School auditorium during the information session on School District 303 enrollment zone boundary changes on Nov. 28, 2023. (David Petesch)

RSP & Associates CEO Robert Schwarz led the presentation, and opened by saying his company’s only interest is in how they can benefit D303 students, staff and community.

Schwarz presented two possible scenarios; the first would adjust the enrollment zones of every school in the district, and the second would change the enrollment zones for elementary and middle schools, but would not change the high school zones.

Under the first scenario, the Richmond Elementary School boundary would stop at Dean Street and extend east to Geneva Road, and Wasco Elementary School would extend north of Silver Glen Road.

Under the second scenario, Richmond’s boundary would extend north of Dean Street, Munhall Elementary School would extend past Geneva Road, and Wasco would extend to Denker Road.

Schwarz said the goal of the enrollment zone changes is to better distribute students so that each school is between 85-90% capacity, to allow space for flexibility and future growth. The presentation also detailed how the proposed scenarios would change which elementary schools feed into which middle school and which middle schools feed into which high schools.

The full presentation, which includes detailed maps of the proposed enrollment zone changes, is available for viewing on the districts website.

The guiding principals and boundary criteria behind the changes were approved by the school board at an Oct. 10 meeting. The scenarios were created based off of the district’s guiding principals, and will be evaluated based off the boundary criteria.

Schwarz said that during the study, RSP looked at trends in birth rate, population, development, demographics, migration, and out of district students.

A public survey for residents to provide feedback on the proposed scenarios opened on Nov. 28 and will close on Dec 10. Schwarz said they intend to make changes to the proposed scenarios based off of community responses.

“Don’t be fearful that what I’m showing you tonight will be approved by the board at their next meeting,” Schwarz said. “That is not happening. I fully expect that there should be changes made based off the responses from this survey.”

St. Charles School District 303 community members inspect proposed boundary maps at an information session at St. Charles High School on Nov. 28, 2023. (David Petesch)

After the presentation, attendees were invited to break into small groups to view boundary maps on display in the high school and engage with Superintendent Paul Gordon and several school board members.

For virtual meeting links or to learn more about the boundary process, including resources on key discussions, recommendations and actions, visit the district’s attendance boundaries webpage.