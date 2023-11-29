Former Batavia school board member earns award from state board of education

Former Batavia Public Schools District 101 board of education member Chris Lowe has been awarded the Thomas Lay Burroughs Award for 2023 by the Illinois State Board of Education. (Photo provided by Batavia Public School District 101)

Former Batavia Public Schools District 101 board of education member Chris Lowe has been awarded the Thomas Lay Burroughs Award for 2023 by the Illinois State Board of Education. This award recognizes outstanding contributions and commitment to educational equity and community engagement.

ISBE created the Burroughs Award in 1991 in memory of late chairman Thomas Lay Burroughs. The award recognizes extraordinary local leadership, particularly in improving student learning, closing achievement gaps and supporting educational excellence. Awardees are recognized at a joint annual conference in Chicago held by the Illinois Association of School Boards, Illinois Association of School Business Officials and Illinois Association of School Administrators.

According to a press release from BPS101, the ISBE Thomas Lay Burroughs Award is a testament to Chris Lowe’s unwavering commitment to educational equity and community involvement. His efforts have left a lasting impact on the BPS101 district and beyond. Lowe continues to be a driving force in advocating for equitable education and fostering inclusive communities through non-profit work. His dedication serves as an inspiration for educators, policymakers, and community leaders across the state.