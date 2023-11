Pure Barre Geneva celebrated 10 years in business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 20, 2023 at its 500 S. Third Street, Suite 123 location in Geneva. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

Pure Barre Geneva celebrated 10 years in business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 20 at its 500 S. Third Street, Suite 123 location in Geneva.

Owner Alicia Saxton cut the ribbon, surrounded by family, friends, staff, Geneva Chamber of Commerce staff and Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns.

For more information on this business, visit purebarre.com/il-geneva.