Geneva streets to close for holiday celebrations

Geneva motorists should be aware of coming road closures and parking restrictions during the holiday celebration weekend on Dec. 1 and 2.

The Geneva Police Department and Emergency Management Agency will implement street closures to accommodate the Christmas Walk on Friday and the Holiday House Tour on Saturday.

The Christmas Walk and tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 1. Temporary parking restrictions will be enforced throughout downtown starting at 3 p.m.

Beginning at 5 p.m., Third Street will be closed from State Street (Route 38) to South Street. All intersections along South Third Street will be closed. The roadways will reopen at 10 p.m. after the parade.

Geneva Police and EMA will be present throughout the downtown assisting festival guests during the evening, and will employ a law enforcement drone to provide real-time aerial monitoring.

The Holiday House Tour will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at the following homes:

406 S. River Lane

216 Campbell St.

585 S. Eighth St.

Parking restrictions will be enforced on streets surrounding each house to provide increased safety for pedestrians and necessary clearance for emergency vehicles.

Tickets are required for the house tour, and can be purchased by calling 630-232-6060 or by visiting one of these local shops. For more information about the Christmas Walk and the Holiday House Tour, visit the Geneva Chamber of Commerce website.