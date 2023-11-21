Fox and Turkey Run begins at 7:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving

Batavia’s 2023 Fox and Turkey Run will take place from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Nov. 23. There will be several temporary roadblocks and traffic interruptions throughout the northwest side of Batavia during this time.

There will be a full closure on Houston Street between Island Avenue and Route 31 and interruptions at the intersections of McKee Street at North Van Nortwick Avenue, North Avenue at North Van Norwick Avenue and North Avenue at Blackhawk Drive.

The event includes a children’s one-mile run followed by a four-mile family run. This is an open- road event in which participants share the roadway with motorists. All participants have been made aware of this and instructed accordingly, according to a news release.

Motorists should use caution and be prepared to encounter increased pedestrian traffic during the hours of 6:30 to 10 a.m. on Route 31, Houston Street, North Island Avenue, North Van Nortwick Avenue, North Avenue and McKee Street. Intersections will be staffed by public safety employees and race volunteers.