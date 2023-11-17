Batavia police reports for: Oct. 13-Nov. 14, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Walgreens, 122 W. Wilson St., Batavia, reported Nov. 4 a retail theft of more than $600 of various health care products and on Nov. 5, an unknown amount of pharmaceutical products. Also on Nov. 10, the store reported a theft of $1,155 of various cosmetics, toiletries and pharmaceutical products.

• A vehicle in the 300 block of Lathem Street was reported Nov. 6 to have been gone-through, had sauce poured on it and toilet paper thrown on the residence.

• Terrance L. Rush Jr., 28, of the 800 block of Magnolia Drive, North Aurora, was charged Nov. 7 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit and driving with a suspended license. Rush’s vehicle registered at 77 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on Randall Road shortly after 8 p.m.

• Nimrah W. Qureshi, 23, of the 200 block of Linn Court, North Aurora, was charged Nov. 14 with driving under the influence and improper lane use.

• Michael E. Bradle, 58, of the 2500 block of Bird Lane, Batavia, was charged Nov. 14 with driving under the influence and improper lane use.

• Van L. Tran, 47, of the 2100 block of Country Hills Drive, Yorkville, was charged Nov. 12 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Tran’s vehicle registered at 88 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on South Randall Road shortly before 3 a.m.

• An iPhone valued at $250 was reported stolen Nov. 5 from a shopper’s purse at Trader Joe’s, 1942 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia.

• Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2024 W. Wilson St., Batavia, reported Nov. 6 that $1,300 was taken from the register over the last 45 days during cash drops. Restaurant provided video and excel sheet of cash drops where amounts are not equal.

• Fabio Francesconi, 54, of the 1600 block of Eagle Brook Drive, Geneva, charged Nov. 9 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Francesconi’s vehicle registered at 70 miles an hour in a 40-mph zone on West Fabyan Parkway at 1:13 a.m.

• Redline Powertrain, 555 S. River Street, reported Nov. 9 that a business check for $4,500 bounced.

• Tynieshia N. Tate, 30, of the 3300 block of Pecan Street, Rockford, was charged Nov. 10 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Tate’s vehicle registered at 60 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone in the 300 block of North Batavia Avenue at 12:17 a.m.

• Gavin R. Lee, 18, of the 600 block of Vista Drive, Oswego, was charged Nov. 10 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Tate’s vehicle registered at 80 miles an hour in a 40-mph zone on South Batavia Avenue shortly before 10 a.m.

• Target, 115 N. Randall Road, reported Nov. 10 retail theft of three cell phones and five bottles of tequila, together valued at $831. The suspect is a repeat offender who worked with an accomplice.

• Sotir S. Ajazi, 20, of the 300 block of Chesney Drive, Sugar Grove, was charged Nov. 11 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Ajazi’s vehicle registered at 74 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on West Fabyan Parkway shortly before 6 a.m.

• Jesus Sanchez-Gonzalez, 19, of the 700 block of Jorstad Drive, North Aurora, was charged Nov. 5 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Sanchez-Gonzalez’s vehicle registered at 59 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone on North Batavia Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m.

• Trevor J. Enger, 28, of the 100 block of North Daniels Drive, Batavia, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and speeding.

• Roger L. Fronek, 59, of the 100 block of East Meadow Lane, Cortland, was charged Nov. 2 with driving under the influence and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. Fronek was found passed out in his vehicle in the parking lot of Batavia Emergency Management, 120 Shumway Ave.

• Robert W. Wilson, 64, of the 600 block of Second Avenue, Aurora, was charged Nov. 2 with attempted retail theft of five food items valued at $13.79 from Shell Dunkin’ Donuts Circle K, 108 N. Batavia Ave.

• Elizabeth A. Campos, 37, of the 0-99 block of West Wilson Street, Batavia, was charged Nov. 3 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Campos’s vehicle registered at 73 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on East Fabyan Parkway shortly after 9:30 a.m.

• Misael Zavala, 22, of the 900 block of Kane Street, Aurora, was charged Nov. 3 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Zavala’s vehicle registered at 63 miles an hour in a 35-mph zone on North Batavia Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m.

• Devrion Latrel Smith, 22, of the 700 block of North Van Buren Street, Batavia, was charged Nov. 4 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Smith’s vehicle registered at 80 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone in the 1500 block of South Kirk Road shortly after 1 a.m. Smith was also charged with driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Anthony J. Rix, 32, of the 400 block of East Fairview Drive, DeKalb, was charged Nov. 1 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Rix’s vehicle registered at 93 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on Randall Road shortly after 1 p.m.

• Guadalupe J. Garcia, 19, of the 1900 block of Blueberry Lane, Aurora, was charged Oct. 28 with retail theft of items valued at $198 from Target, 115 N. Randall Road, Batavia. Garcia was also arrested on a warrant from Kendall County for failure to appear in court on a retail theft charge.

• Emily V. Trenn, 45, of the 3800 block of Ridge Pointe Drive, Geneva, was charged Oct. 18 with retail theft of items valued at $214.26 from Target, 115 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Jeffrey A. Cross Jr., 23, of the 4400 block of Tampa Drive, Yorkville, was charged Oct. 24 with retail theft of items valued at less than $100 from Jewel, 119 S. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Thirty to 40 plastic soda crates were reported stolen Oct. 20 from behind Jewel, 119 S. Randall Road, Batavia.

• A vacuum valued at $470 was reported stolen Oct. 21 from Kohl’s, 251 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Cash in the amount of $1,560 was reported stolen Oct. 22 in a burglary from Lew’s Drive-In, 1105 N. Washington St., Batavia.

• Richard A. Anderson, 55, of the 300 block of Ridley Street, North Aurora, was charged Oct. 22 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol greater than 0.08%, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Juan C. Urena, 25, of the 800 block of South First Street, Ashton, Ill., was charged Oct. 19 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Urena’s vehicle registered at 61 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone on North Batavia Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Oct. 19 from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Haines Drive, Batavia.

• Alexander J. Taylor, 33, of the 1100 block of Appleton Lane, Geneva, was charged Oct. 20 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Taylor’s vehicle registered at 71 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on East Fabyan Parkway shortly before 1 p.m. Taylor was also charged with driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Herbert Reyes Jr., 31, of the 3400 block of West Lyndale Street, Chicago, was charged Oct. 21 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Reyes’s vehicle registered at 70 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on East Fabyan Parkway shortly before 1 p.m. Taylor was also charged with driving an uninsured vehicle and improper lane use.

• A laptop computer and briefcase valued at $1,500 were reported stolen Oct. 16 from a vehicle at Speedway Gas Station, 1495 E. Wilson St., Batavia.

• Martin A. Carbajal, 36, of the 0-99 block of Sonora Drive, Montgomery, was charged Oct. 17 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Carbajal’s vehicle registered at 72 miles an hour in a 35-mph zone on Kirk Road shortly after 8:30 a.m.

• An iPhone, backpack, lighter, seven grams of marijuana, a folding knife and a tool-kit knife, all valued at more than $600 were reported stolen Oct. 18 from a car parked in the 0-99 block of Mayflower Drive, Batavia.

• Dario Lopez Jr., 20, of the 700 block of Fulton Street, Aurora, was charged Oct. 16 with speeding more than 35 miles or more over the limit. Lopez’s vehicle registered at 81 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road shortly before 4:30 a.m.

• Diana A. Hawkins, 28, of the 100 block of Hillstone Road, Montgomery, was charged Oct. 13 with with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Hawkins’ vehicle registered at 73 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road at 2:15 a.m. She was also charged with disobeying a traffic control signal.

• Six sets of fragrances valued at $764 were reported stolen Oct. 13 from Kohl’s, 251 N. Randall Road, Batavia.