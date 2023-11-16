Norris Recreation Center offers opportunities to potential new members and pickleball enthusiasts

Community members looking to stay active as the temperatures dip are in luck. Norris Recreation Center is offering multiple opportunities to check out the 6,300-square-foot facility, managed by the St. Charles Park District.

An Open House will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 2. Those who stop in will have the chance to take tours of the space and learn about the many programs and amenities of the center including fitness demonstrations, tennis clinics and more.

The Bring-A-Friend Weekend takes place on Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17. Offering a wide range of classes and activities, the recreation center is an ideal place to work out alongside a friend. Not only does it make exercise a social experience, but the practice also helps with motivation and the ability to stick with fitness and wellness goals.

Dan Charak, membership services supervisor, is a big believer in the power and impact of group exercise, and one form in particular is proving tremendously popular.

“In my role, I ask what can we provide to attract new members. The answer is pickleball, the most trending sport in the country,” he said.

In August of this year, one of the center’s tennis courts has been striped with four pickleball courts, serving a very eager community of players. Charak describes the game as “ping pong, but you’re standing on the table” and adds that the cement courts are particularly appealing to players, the majority of whom are accustomed to playing outdoors on the same surface.

Charak offers a 30-minute Pickleball Preview to help those who are new to the fast-moving sport.

“I teach pickleball’s history, etiquette, scoring and how to take care of yourself,” said Charak, who strongly advises players engage in dynamic stretching as part of their game.

Indeed, a number of the center’s programs focus on exercises that help individuals maintain a healthy physique that is also less susceptible to strain or injury. Those who are members of Norris can also take advantage of a complimentary health and wellness consultation every six months, and have the opportunity to sign up for coaching to help with a myriad of concerns. These include learning how to better manage stress as well as establishing and sustaining positive lifestyle changes, among others.

To learn more about Norris Recreation Center, including details on discounts for military and additional information on corporate membership, visit www.norrisrec.org.

Those interested in signing up for an individual Pickleball Preview class are encouraged to contact guest services by calling 630-377-1405.