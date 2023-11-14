As enrollment declines, Geneva D-304 eyes new demographic study

GENEVA – Geneva District 304 is facing a slow, steady reduction in its enrollment, prompting his recommendation for a formal demographic study, Superintendent Andrew Barrett said during a presentation Monday night.

Barrett said Geneva’s declining enrollment mirrors a national trend in schools across the nation and the last demographic study the district did was in 2006. A new study would help the district with its strategic planning process.

“We’ve been talking about this a little bit over the last several meetings, and so I just thought it would be important to share a little bit of a deeper dive into some of this,” Barrett said. “And share this context with the board - and then actually the community – and talk about some of the steps we think we want to take here.”

Board President Larry Cabeen said any decision about closing elementary schools would be premature at this point.

“Long-term, we’ll have to analyze it,” Cabeen said. “The demographic study will point out if that’s a possibility.”

Using the district’s analytical tools, Barrett presented various charts and graphs to illustrate the reduction in student enrollment.

The district had 2,007 students in 1984, which increased to an enrollment of 5,723 in 2004, and is now down to 5,048. according to his presentation and the school report cards.

The slow but steady declining enrollment is attributed to several factors, including that millennials –those born between the early 1980s and the late 1990s – are having fewer children, and that older people are aging in place, Barrett said.

Ten years ago, years ago elementary enrollment was 2,400, now it’s 2,100, he said.

Enrollment is spread across six schools based on a neighborhood model, he said, with some schools bigger than others.

The middle schools went from 1,400 to 1,200 and the high school from over 2,000 down to 1,600 in the same time period, Barrett said.

Another part of the data so far is that students who start in the district tend to stay, he said.

Geneva District 304 Superintendent Andrew Barrett discusses the district’s declining enrollment at the school board meeting Nov. 13, 2023. Barrett recommended hiring a demographer to provide more data. (Brenda Schory)

With fewer students, there are smaller classes and fewer sections of classes, where English I at the high school might have had 24 sections in the past, now it maybe only has 16 or 17, he said.

But while core class sections have declined at the high school, it offers more courses and electives than ever before, he said.

And students have increased needs and support, as there are more students enrolled in special education and more students who seek psychological support, he said.

“We are going to continue looking at this just like we are,” Barrett said. “We are going to continue the practice of making adjustments as appropriate.”

Administrators will also continue real-time evaluation of enrollment trends and implications, work with the newly formed Class Size Committee, he said.

The first step in seeking out a demographer would be to check with neighboring school districts to see if they are already looking into this issue.

Cabeen said the district has a lot of tools at its disposal.

“There is a lot of concern in our community,” Cabeen said. “I agree … it’s important to plan with good science-based information.”

Board Member Paul Radlinski said the district has to look at the issues connected with declining enrollment – especially in light of its $56 million seven-year capital spending plan to address its aging facilities.

“We need to take a look at this,” Radlinski said. “The buildings are getting older. We’re having to make significant investments in them. We have the largest capital spending program we’ve had in years. … I don’t know what the answer is at this point. We need data in order to do that.”