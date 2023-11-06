Fermilab unveils newest addition: the ‘Quantum Garage’

Scientists, local officials and national representatives gathered at Fermilab for a ribbon cutting to announce the lab’s newest facility, the "Quantum Garage," one of the largest quantum research labs in the world, on the morning of Nov. 6, 2023. (David Petesch)

Scientists, local officials and national representatives gathered at Fermilab in Batavia for a ribbon cutting to announce the lab’s newest facility, one of the largest quantum research labs in the country, on the morning of Nov. 6.

The “Quantum Garage” is an addition to Fermilab’s Superconducting Quantum Material and Systems (SQMS) Center. The new lab is equipped with leading edge technology to study and develop new methods of quantum computing and sensing.

The dilution refrigerator, pictured here, will serve as a platform for performing searches for dark matter and new particles with unprecedented sensitivity and precision. (David Petesch)

In attendance was Fermilab director Lia Merminga, SQMS director Anna Grassellino, Consuls from U.K. and Italy, U.S. Rep. Bill Foster and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, as well as representatives from universities and laboratories across the country.

Before cutting the ribbon, several industry leading scientists, researchers and public officials spoke about the prospects of discoveries that will be made in the Quantum Garage, with the goal of using quantum technology to assist with problems like national security, climate change, cancer treatment and more.

Gov. Pritzker described the Fermilab scientists who built the machines as “humbly extraordinary.” He said the SQMS Center represents some of the best minds in the world.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during the opening remarks before the ribbon cutting for Fermilab's new Quantum Garage on Nov. 6, 2023. (David Petesch)

“The SQMS Quantum Garage signals a new era in this field.” Pritzker said. “By building on Fermi’s unique strength in related accelerator technology and particle physics ... this center represents the best of our national quantum initiative.”

The 6,000 square foot facility is one of the largest of its kind in the country. SQMS Center has trained hundreds of students since opening in 2018, and the new lab will be a key training space for quantum scientists, engineers, and technicians.

The lab features new cryogenic refrigerators that can reach near absolute zero. Using the tools in the new quantum garage, scientists will have the potential to discover dark matter and new gravitational wave sources.

After the ribbon cutting, Fermilab offered guided tours of the new facility and roundtable discussions with industry leaders and Fermilab directors.