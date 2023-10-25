Geneva police reports for: Oct. 8-21, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• John M. Wray, 59, of the 1400 block of Keim Circle, Geneva, was charged Oct. 19 with driving under the influence, transportation of open liquor by a driver and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash in the 300 block of Anderson Boulevard.

• Matthew A. Balikov, 34, of the 1600 block of Honore Street, Chicago, was charged Oct. 21 with driving under the influence and speeding in the 400 block of West State Street.

• John W. Cress, 58, of the 100 block of South 14th Street, St. Charles, was charged Oct. 18 with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, driving an uninsured vehicle and improper lane use.

• Jason R. Byhring, 33, of the 2800 block of Cornwall Lane, Geneva, was charged Oct. 14 with driving under the influence, failure to dim headlights, speeding and not having valid insurance.

• Mark K. Wronkiewicz, 69, of the 1400 block of Walnut Circle, Carol Stream, was charged Oct. 8 with felony aggravated driving under the influence and driving under the influence