Batavia police reports for: Oct. 2-7, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• The fuel line to a delivery box truck was reported cut Oct. 5 at Tek Pak Inc., 1336 Paramount Parkway, Batavia.

• Natpatchamon P. Leger, 42, of the 100 block of Pineridge Drive, Oswego, was charged Oct. 7 with driving under the influence, speeding 60 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone and improper lane use on Kirk Road shortly before 9 p.m.

• Walgreens, 122 W. Wilson St., reported Oct. 2 nearly $3,100 in cosmetics were shoplifted. The store reported another retail theft Oct. 5 of six items valued at nearly $281.

• Jore Echeverria, 22, of the 700 block of Charles Street, Aurora, was charged Oct. 3 with speeding more than 35 miles over the limit. Echeverria’s vehicle registered 73 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.

• The “DO NOT ENTER” sign at the Shell Dunkin’ Donuts Circle K, 108 N. Batavia Ave., was reported damaged Oct. 6 with a repair cost of $1,500.

• James S. Brady Jr., 20, of the 500 block of Florida Avenue, Aurora, was charged Oct. 7 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Brady’s vehicle registered at 78 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on South Randall Road shortly after 5 p.m.

• Jordan I. Subora, 28, of the 0-99 block of Cottonwood Circle, Batavia, was charged Oct. 4 with one count of domestic battery.

• A Ring camera valued at $150 was reported stolen Oct. 4 from Batavia Apartments, 1259 E. Wilson St., Batavia.