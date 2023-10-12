St. Charles D303 School Board moves forward with issuing $25M in long term debt

Fourth grade teacher Barb Gennardo decorates the outside of her classroom at Fox Ridge Elementary School in St. Charles in 2010. Earlier this year at a July 26 meeting, school board members approved facilities changes that included the reopening of Fox Ridge as an elementary school. (Sandy Bressner)

St. Charles School District 303 board members voted at their Oct. 10 meeting to approve a resolution of intent to issue $25 million in long term debt to fund construction projects planned for next summer.

Board members voted unanimously without discussion, to approve a declaration of intent to issue two bonds, each with 20-year terms for a total of $25 million.

Earlier this year at a July 26 meeting, school board members approved facilities changes that included the reopening of Fox Ridge as an elementary school, relocating transition programming and staff offices to Lincoln Elementary School, and relocating early childhood care to the Haines building starting in the 2024-25 school year.

The repurposing will require a considerable amount of construction and remodeling at each of the affected schools, which is scheduled for summer 2024.

The estimated cost of the changes is $14.6 million, with about $6.8 million needed to repurpose the Lincoln Elementary School facilities and $7.8 million to relocate early childhood care to the Haines building. A detailed list of the estimated cost breakdown can be found here.

The Board gave administration authorization to move forward with the issuance of long-term debt, estimated to be $22.75 million, at the regular Board meeting on September 11.

According to a memo submitted by chief operating officer Justin Attaway, the bonds will be issued in the amount of $25 million rather than the previously recommended $22.75 million to permit the flexibility to increase the proceeds (with no additional burden to taxpayers) should interest rates improve at the time of sale.

The board also announced they will hold a Bond Issue Notification Act (BINA) hearing, which is required to provide an opportunity for the public to provide comment specifically about the bond issue. The BINA hearing is scheduled to be held during the Nov. 13 board meeting.

According to the debt-issuance calendar, the district expects the bonds to be issued by July 2024.

District 303 staff previously estimated the debt will lead to a property tax increase of $6.15 per $100,000 of residents’ home values.

According to the resolution approved by the board, residents can bring the decision to a public vote by filing a petition with at least 4,803 (10% of registered voters) voters’ signatures, requesting that the proposition be submitted to the voters of the district.

If such petition is filed with the secretary by Nov. 13, an election on the proposition to issue the bonds would be held on the 19th day of March, 2024. If no petition is filed, the district will be thereafter authorized to issue the bonds.