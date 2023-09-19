St. Charles testing sanitary sewers on city’s east side

The City of St. Charles has announced it is testing its sanitary sewer system to identify locations where storm water is entering the system. The testing is taking place on the east side of the city and is required by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Click here for a map of the area to be tested.

All affected residences and businesses are notified prior to testing. Signs also will be posted in the affected neighborhoods. RJN Engineering Group of Downers Grove has been contracted to perform smoke testing.

Smoke testing pushes smoke into sewer lines to disclose the location of leaks and faulty connections to the sanitary sewer system. The smoke is non-toxic and safe for humans and pets. It is similar to the special effects smoke used in concerts and haunted houses, according to a news release from the city. During the test, smoke may be seen coming from vent stacks on roofs and out of the ground.

Smoke will not enter homes or buildings unless the plumbing is defective or drain traps are dry. The smoke has no odor, is non-toxic, non-staining, does not create a fire hazard and will dissipate in a few minutes. Pouring one gallon of water into any floor drains and into any unused sinks prior to the test will seal the drain traps so smoke will not enter through the drains.

For more information about the testing, contact the St. Charles Public Works Department at 630-377-4405 or visit its website.